Head-To-Head Comparison: Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Security Federal and Surrey Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 19.60% 12.08% 0.76% Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Security Federal pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surrey Bancorp pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Security Federal has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Federal and Surrey Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $52.19 million 1.74 $10.23 million $3.15 8.89 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 5.63 $5.10 million $1.52 14.64

Security Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Security Federal beats Surrey Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

(Get Rating)

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans, online and mobile banking, investment services, home, auto, and business insurance, trust services, credit cards, business loans, and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

About Surrey Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.