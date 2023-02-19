Head-To-Head Review: Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gogoro and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ideanomics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Gogoro currently has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 24.01%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Ideanomics.

This table compares Gogoro and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.48% -11.85% Ideanomics -268.05% -49.11% -36.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million 1.75 -$67.36 million ($0.45) -10.33 Ideanomics $114.08 million 0.92 -$256.01 million ($0.64) -0.24

Gogoro has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gogoro beats Ideanomics on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital business units. Ideanomics Mobility provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity. Ideanomics Capital offers financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

