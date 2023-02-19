Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64,370 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

