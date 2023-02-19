Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,186,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 1.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.58% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $293,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

