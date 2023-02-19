Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.40 Billion Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 11.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 4.97% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $2,404,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 21,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 53,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 49,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $193.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

