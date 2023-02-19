Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $24.94 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,632,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.52% of Kinross Gold worth $24,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 325,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 410,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC opened at $3.86 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -25.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

