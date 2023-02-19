Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397,037 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $27,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

