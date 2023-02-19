Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 247,000 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 13.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.32.

Biohaven Stock Up 1.0 %

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

