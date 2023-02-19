Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.86% of LHC Group worth $43,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after acquiring an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 455.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after buying an additional 336,717 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $51,394,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,683.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 255,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.74. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.32 and a 52 week high of $169.84.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

