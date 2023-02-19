Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $171,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $151.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

