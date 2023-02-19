Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 256,010 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 256,010 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $32,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $169.28 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.47, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.30.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.