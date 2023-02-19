Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 256,010 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 256,010 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $32,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $169.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.94. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of -345.47, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

