Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 32,700 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.26% of JinkoSolar worth $34,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

NYSE:JKS opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -220.64 and a beta of 0.87.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

