Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 64,606 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,606 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Enphase Energy worth $43,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

ENPH opened at $204.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.58. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.48.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $45,218,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

