Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 64,606 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,606 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Enphase Energy worth $43,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

ENPH opened at $204.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.58. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.48.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $45,218,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.