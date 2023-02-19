Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,464 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DTM opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

