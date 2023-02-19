Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PPL opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.