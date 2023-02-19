Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $838,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,334,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $104.18 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $105.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

