Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

