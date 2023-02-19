Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,826 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

