Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Hess were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hess by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HES opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

