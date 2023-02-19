HI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.34 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $64.34 million and approximately $661,619.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00044194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00216788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,431.49 or 0.99989078 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0232058 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $686,867.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

