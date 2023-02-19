HI Price Tops $0.0231 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. HI has a market capitalization of $63.99 million and approximately $681,838.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00044426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00215989 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,703.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0232058 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $686,867.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.