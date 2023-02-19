Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $142.61 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00011446 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $142.61 million and approximately $128.49 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.80207657 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $125,048,302.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

