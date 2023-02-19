Hop Protocol (HOP) 1-Day Volume Hits $918,004.80

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $918,004.80 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

