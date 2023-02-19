H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$16.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.19. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.22 and a 1 year high of C$14.37.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$190,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,295,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,458,263.31. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,700 shares of company stock valued at $896,066. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

