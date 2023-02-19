Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 136,619 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $40,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $110.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

