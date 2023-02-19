Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,798 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $39,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.