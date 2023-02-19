Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,838,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 90,017 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $37,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,235,000 after buying an additional 2,046,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

