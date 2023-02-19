Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Payden & Rygel increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $265.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

