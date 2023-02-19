Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,156 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $30,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $101.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

