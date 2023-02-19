Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 821,913 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 821,913 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $29,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

In other news, CFO James E. Stark purchased 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

