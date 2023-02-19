Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 90,075 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Arch Capital Group worth $34,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

