Hxro (HXRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,943.72

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $55.92 million and $4,943.72 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

