Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRNNF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

