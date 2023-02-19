IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. IAC has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

