ICON Achieves Market Capitalization of $233.06 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $233.06 million and $8.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 947,290,437 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 947,279,266.4659249 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24863589 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $9,102,125.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

