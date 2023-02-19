IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $496.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

