Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMVT. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Immunovant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Immunovant to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,812.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,525.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.