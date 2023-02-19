Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

IHCPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Inchcape in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Inchcape from $1,035.00 to $1,085.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Inchcape Stock Performance

IHCPF stock opened at C$10.00 on Thursday. Inchcape has a twelve month low of C$8.66 and a twelve month high of C$10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.00.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc engages in automotive distribution and retail. It sells the following automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce, and Subaru. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Australasia, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, and United Kingdom.

