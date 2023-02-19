Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,649.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,139,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,613 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 13.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 183,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 193.0% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,618 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Infinera Trading Down 1.9 %

About Infinera

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.