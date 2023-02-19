ING Groep NV Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after buying an additional 814,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.36 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

