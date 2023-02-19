ING Groep NV Has $1.83 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in International Paper by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 624,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Argus increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

NYSE:IP opened at $38.27 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

