ING Groep NV Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $7,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.3 %

JKHY stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.56 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.16 and its 200-day moving average is $186.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

