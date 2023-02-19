ING Groep NV Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Waters by 18.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after buying an additional 112,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 568.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,313,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $328.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.54. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

