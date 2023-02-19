ING Groep NV Lowers Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $305.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.