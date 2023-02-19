ING Groep NV Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

SWX opened at $65.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $95.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

