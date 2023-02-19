ING Groep NV Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.1 %
SWX opened at $65.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $95.62.
Southwest Gas Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
