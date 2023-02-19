ING Groep NV Sells 59,122 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,122 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.