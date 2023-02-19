ING Groep NV Trims Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $265,696. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $265,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

