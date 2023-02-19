Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Up 33.6% This Week

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $317.81 million and approximately $104.32 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00017622 BTC on major exchanges.

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

