Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.70

Shares of Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.70 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 8.87 ($0.11). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 9,688,106 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.59. The stock has a market cap of £33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34.

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

